Ferguson (LON:FERG) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Ferguson (LON:FERG) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 8,100 ($106.55). HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FERG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 7,100 ($93.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ferguson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,340.50 ($83.41).

LON FERG opened at GBX 5,126 ($67.43) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,014.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,553.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24).

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total value of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

