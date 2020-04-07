FGL Holdings Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:FG)

FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for FGL in a report issued on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FGL’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FGL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of FGL from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FGL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

FG stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. FGL has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.75.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of FGL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FGL by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FGL by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 227,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FGL during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FGL by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. FGL’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

