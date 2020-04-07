Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

FCAU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

