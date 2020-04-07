Financial Review: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) and Reebonz (NYSE:RBZ)

Reebonz (NASDAQ:RBZ) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Reebonz alerts:

This table compares Reebonz and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reebonz $88.38 million 0.02 -$35.24 million N/A N/A Chewy $4.85 billion 2.73 -$252.37 million ($0.63) -52.73

Reebonz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reebonz and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reebonz 0 0 2 0 3.00 Chewy 0 3 11 0 2.79

Reebonz presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,002.29%. Chewy has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Reebonz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Reebonz is more favorable than Chewy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Reebonz shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reebonz and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reebonz N/A N/A N/A Chewy -5.21% N/A -30.54%

Summary

Reebonz beats Chewy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reebonz

Reebonz Holding Limited operates an online platform for buying and selling a range of luxury products in Southeast Asia and the Asia Pacific markets. It offers a range of new and pre-owned luxury bags, accessories, watches, jewelry, and shoes from designer labels and a curation of merchants through sale events and Reebonz app, as well as iPhone, iPad, and Android platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications. It offers approximately 45,000 products from 1,600 partner brands. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, Florida. Chewy, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetSmart, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Reebonz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reebonz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.