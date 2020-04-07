Firan Technology Group (FTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.01 million.

TSE FTG opened at C$2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 million and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Firan Technology Group has a 52 week low of C$1.45 and a 52 week high of C$4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Firan Technology Group Company Profile

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

