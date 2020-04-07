Firan Technology Group (FTGFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 8th.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter.

FTGFF stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Firan Technology Group has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

