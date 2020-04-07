First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reduced their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $26.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

