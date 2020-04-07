First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.60 and last traded at $127.00, approximately 595,081 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 530,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FDN)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.