FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Trading 7.5% Higher

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.89 and last traded at $72.31, 355,537 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 362,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.90.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth $25,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.