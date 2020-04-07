Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Up 11.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.12, 121,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average session volume of 344,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Specifically, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 111,984 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $510,647.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,658,501 shares of company stock worth $11,371,869 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $685.03 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Five Point by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $2,215,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Five Point by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

