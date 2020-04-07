Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd (NYSE:FFC) Trading 7.6% Higher

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.05, 293,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 258,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 403,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd (NYSE:FFC)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

