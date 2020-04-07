Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.65 and last traded at $50.04, approximately 234,287 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 172,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Get Forward Air alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,418,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,146,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Forward Air by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth about $33,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.