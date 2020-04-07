Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 498,441 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 156.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,441 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.92% of Grocery Outlet worth $26,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $32.72.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 32,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,184,296.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,467,215.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $77,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,027 shares of company stock worth $2,393,157 over the last three months.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

