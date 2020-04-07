Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 418,637 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,492,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Callon Petroleum worth $31,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $123,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $18,917,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $18,653,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $17,589,000.

Several research firms recently commented on CPE. Roth Capital lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,278,188.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway bought 100,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,995.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,500 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPE opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

