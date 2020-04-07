Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Welltower worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.81. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.