Franklin Resources Inc. Has $32.34 Million Holdings in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 131.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.06% of Greenbrier Companies worth $32,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBX opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $427.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBX. ValuEngine downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

