Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,275 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.99% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $24,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 248,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 136,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 390.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 135,071 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Longbow Research cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.05.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

