Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 79,500 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,328,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.18% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AUPH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,880 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $14,520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,284.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $9,747,000. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 38,941.82%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.