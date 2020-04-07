FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Trading 9.8% Higher

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) shares traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.80 and last traded at $134.24, 770,981 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 396,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.25.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

