Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FPE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.67 ($41.47).

FPE opened at €31.65 ($36.80) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €30.88 and a 200-day moving average of €35.18. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

