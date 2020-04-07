FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43, 5,842,598 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 74% from the average session volume of 22,550,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 169.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.96) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 9.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

