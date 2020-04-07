FY2020 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for BCE in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCE. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.17.

BCE stock opened at C$57.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. BCE has a 1 year low of C$46.03 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.82.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.29 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.07%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

