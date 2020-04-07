FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Issued By Cormark

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

