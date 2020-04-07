FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Steven Madden, Ltd. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.75.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

SHOO opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

