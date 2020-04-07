FY2020 EPS Estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) Reduced by Analyst

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

TSE:AR opened at C$1.05 on Monday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.76 and a 12-month high of C$2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.75.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

