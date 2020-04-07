FY2020 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.29 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.17.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$57.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. BCE has a 52 week low of C$46.03 and a 52 week high of C$65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.07%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

