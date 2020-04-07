FY2020 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Decreased by Analyst

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.51.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Shares of EBAY opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $1,099,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

