FY2020 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc Reduced by Analyst (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.06.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.69 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.90.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$22.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.52. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$18.88 and a 12 month high of C$35.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total value of C$99,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 779 shares in the company, valued at C$26,657.38. Also, Director Michel Plessis-Bélair purchased 5,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,194,336.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

