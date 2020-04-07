FY2020 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Corp Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Park Lawn in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLC. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.

TSE PLC opened at C$16.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $607.57 million and a PE ratio of 51.42. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$15.58 and a one year high of C$31.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.62.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

