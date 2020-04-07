FY2020 EPS Estimates for Shaw Communications Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $16.36 on Monday. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 82.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 22,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

