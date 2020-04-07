FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) Issued By Capital One Financial

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Encana in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. CSFB set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Encana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encana to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

OVV stock opened at C$4.85 on Monday. Encana has a twelve month low of C$2.95 and a twelve month high of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.93 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.94.

Encana (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.49 billion.

About Encana

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

