FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.93.

Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$467.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$463.30 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 164,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$714,359.66.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

