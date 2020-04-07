FY2021 Earnings Forecast for L Brands Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.10.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of LB opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $28.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,414,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in L Brands by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in L Brands by 1,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $12,030,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

