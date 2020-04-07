FY2021 EPS Estimates for BlackBerry Ltd Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BlackBerry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on BlackBerry from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

TSE:BB opened at C$4.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.31. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$12.68.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

