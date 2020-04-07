FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equity Residential Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Residential in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.75. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.87 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

NYSE EQR opened at $60.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $74,476.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,211 shares of company stock worth $3,927,448. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 216,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 65,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 71.1% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

