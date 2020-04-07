FY2021 EPS Estimates for Quebecor Reduced by Cormark (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quebecor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.61.

In other news, Director Marc Tremblay sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.85, for a total value of C$156,018.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,004.62.

