FY2021 EPS Estimates for Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Decreased by Analyst

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QST. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Questor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$6.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

CVE QST opened at C$1.32 on Monday. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

In related news, Director Danny Zivkusic sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.09, for a total value of C$147,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$509,000. Also, Senior Officer John Sutherland sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,750. Insiders sold 186,636 shares of company stock valued at $935,781 in the last quarter.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

