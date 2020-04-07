FY2022 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for UDR in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.33. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,953,000 after acquiring an additional 436,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,572 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.