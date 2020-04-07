FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASND. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $118.33 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $145.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.