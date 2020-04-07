FY2023 EPS Estimates for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Tuerkcan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.31. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.76.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $124.47 on Monday. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.01 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

