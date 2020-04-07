Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for GAP in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.74.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPS. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

GAP stock opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. GAP has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,059,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in GAP by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after buying an additional 1,271,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 2,810.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,191,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,380 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $15,749,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 488.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 875,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.