GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. GDS traded as high as $57.09 and last traded at $53.80, 1,826,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,421,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

GDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in GDS by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GDS by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -101.51 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

