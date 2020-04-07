Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Price Up 15.2% After Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)’s share price rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $67.65 and last traded at $67.10, approximately 1,535,026 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,126,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.39.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 54,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

