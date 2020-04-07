Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 86,782 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,782 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Chegg worth $56,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,323,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,942,466.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,535,089 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $48.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Chegg’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

