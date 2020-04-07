Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 97,757 Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,757 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of MGIC Investment worth $57,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. MGIC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

