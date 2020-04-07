Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Madison Square Garden worth $56,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the third quarter valued at $456,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSG opened at $213.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.37 and a beta of 0.87. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $182.47 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.26 and a 200 day moving average of $272.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden news, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of Madison Square Garden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSG. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden from $363.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.83.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

