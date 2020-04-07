Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,496 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.46% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $56,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,279,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,861,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,266,000 after buying an additional 59,365 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after buying an additional 168,878 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 687,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

In related news, COO Choudhary Yarlagadda acquired 40,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $408,182.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,940.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

