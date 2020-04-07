Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,975 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.17% of Eldorado Resorts worth $54,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

ERI opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $790.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.44.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.