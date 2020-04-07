Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,929 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Air Lease worth $55,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 176.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $1,218,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 96,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AL. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $99,870.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,921.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.10. Air Lease Corp has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

