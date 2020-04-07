Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €83.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($68.72) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €72.46 ($84.25).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €64.15 ($74.59) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.93. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 1-year high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

